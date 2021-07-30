A Curtin man was arrested for driving a tractor into the vehicle of his employer on Monday.
Monte Dwayne Perkins, 58, is accused of attempting to cause serious injury to his boss, William Gray, after using a tractor with a hay bail attachment to pierce Gray’s vehicle, according to court documents.
The altercation began on Monday while Gray was sitting on his property in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler. While shooting some squirrels with a rifle, Gray noticed Perkins approaching his vehicle in a tractor.
Perkins drove straight into the Jeep, piercing the driver’s side of the vehicle with the long outstretched tractor forks and coming within 6 inches of impaling Gray, according to court documents. One side of the forks penetrated the vehicle near the dashboard and the other cut behind the driver’s seat.
Gray said Perkins continued to lift the Jeep off the ground before shaking the forks as if to push the vehicle off the tractor. Perkins finally put the vehicle back on the ground, where both men argued for a short period before leaving the scene.
Gray sustained no injuries, according to court documents.
Perkins told police he approached Gray after hearing gunshots in the area where he was working. When Perkins got closer, he saw a rifle sitting in Gray’s lap pointed directly at his chest.
While he didn’t think Gray was going to shoot him, Perkins decided to get as “much metal between him and the rifle as possible,” he told deputies.
Perkins was arrested on first- and second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering and menacing.
Perkins was lodged in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
(2) comments
"While shooting some squirrels with a rifle, Gray noticed Perkins approaching his vehicle in a tractor."
Duck Dynasty?
Karma. Gray should not have been shooting squirrels.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.