The Edged Weapons Championships were held at the site of the old Kruse Farms nursery and orchard this weekend with events beginning at 11 a.m. each day. As the final games of the season, this competition was set to crown a new 2022 champion.
“The new owners of Kruse Farms allowed to have our games here,” said Sam Lee, organizer and participant in the games. “We are looking to turn this into a yearly event.”
The Edged Weapons Championship was long part of the Highland Games, but this year it broke away to host its own year-end event.
“The Highland Games usually run in August,’ said Lee. For our competition, this is supposed to be the year-end event and August has been a bit early in the season.”
With the weather as a factor, some vendors backed out of the event, but on Saturday, there was still plenty for interested folks to see and do.
“We began this competition back in ’97, I believe,” Cy Swan, blacksmith booth operator and originator of the event, said.
As Swan slowly turned a handle to the forge he was operating to increase the oxygen, the years of practice were evident. He nudged his young apprentice Taylor Smith before stating, “You should have been in that archery event.”
With a growing crowd and the weather providing a bit of relief, the game participants gathered for the archery competition.
The flick of a quill and the steel glint of a turning point just before the release had onlookers holding their collective breath as the archers stood atop the bed of a red F-350 and took aim out into the distance at various targets of differing sizes.
“My boyfriend at the time, now husband, brought me to these games and I thought it was awesome. I wanted to try and I started competing about 5 years ago,” said Leah Golden, a games participant and archery enthusiast. “In Scottish heritage, even though the men went off to war or battle, the women needed to know how to use weapons to protect their homes and children.”
As teens gathered around the knife and ax-throwing area taking turns tossing cold steel at rounds of pine, the clouds broke slightly and made way for small fading spots of blue.
“It’s a fun excuse to go out and have a good time with some really good people,” said event volunteer and games participant Matt Inscore. “The sword course is always the most challenging. Everyone tries to cut through that thick rope but most people just slide down the side.”
With blade enthusiasts watching the competitors, food and drink were made available by local providers.
“This was kinda last minute for us,” said Bubba Carter of Lookingglass Brewery, “but we like to come out and show our support for the community. Plus, a lot of the members are part of our brewery community so we wanted to support them.”
Axes, knives, spears and swords took the forefront as Amy Bourgeois walked quietly through the crowd with her roving in a basket and her drop spindle slowing turning wool into yarn.
“My husband and I took a leave last year, but we couldn’t stay away and miss the finals,” she said.
“We got lucky with this weather,” Lee said. “We have about 20 competitors and that was what we were figuring on.”
Sunday’s events start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
