ELKTON – Elkton Charter School’s robotics team, the Cybernetic Elks, are revving up for a new competition season punctuated by teamwork, innovation and creativity.
The Cybernetic Elks are a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge competing team. Students build a robot as a team from a reusable kit coded with Java-based programs that they control with a handheld game-pad to compete in events. Each year, the challenge presented to teams changes.
In last year’s season, the Cybernetic Elks made it through five regional competitions all the way to the Oregon State Championship. The team won the Design Award for their bot created to stack cones on rods but failed to advance to the World Championship.
Even though FIRST still has yet to announce this season’s challenge, Cynde Pakros, team coach and Southern Oregon Area Robotics league manager, said the Cybernetic Elks have been working these last few months to become more effective roboticists. She said a lot of her job as a team coach is to help students get project basics down before supporting their outreach and first-hand learning.
“I love First Robotics because it is so much about the experience of the kids and them learning hands-on methods. I love that I can come in and just kind of give them guidance, tell them the rules, teach them the basics, help them learn how to use tools and design elements, bring in other people who do actual engineering or work with CAD and can help them with issues like that,” Pakros said. “My job is basically to bring them the tools and the functions to help them succeed.”
There are numerous jobs on the team ranging from outreach coordination to programming to mechanical engineering to strategizing and all of them hold the fundamental FIRST principle of Gracious Professionalism, which says that competition and mutual gain can co-exist.
Sophomore Jessica Hawkinson is the team’s outreach and social media coordinator. She said her job consists of connecting with community sponsors, potential mentors and fellow FTC teams to build a strong support system for the Cybernetic Elks. One group the team has connected with is a group of students in Costa Rica who lacked access to FTC materials but had a strong interest in learning about and participating in robotics. The Cybernetic Elks connected with them, sent over a starter robot kit and hosted a Zoom call to teach them how to get started building their own robot.
“I outreach to other teams and I make connections with them. …What I love about it is just connecting with other kids,"Jessica said. “It was really amazing and that’s one of the reasons I love being the outreach specialist. We give the opportunity to other kids.”
Senior Kiron Johnson is the team’s programmer. He said that despite the desire to be the best FTC team in the league, the program has a major focus on cooperation and teamwork, even with competing groups.
“A huge part of it is helping these other teams, helping people get off the ground or helping with any troubles they’re having with their robot for competitions,” Kiron said. “It’s a competition but even more so, it’s a group of people who really love what they do in robotics and competing in that.”
The Cybernetic Elks know that even if they don’t bring home an award from the World Championship this year, they gain much of their growth and experience from the trial-and-error nature of practicing robotics in a group setting.
“We aren’t super die hard about ‘If we don’t get to Worlds, we fail this year,’ because that’s never the case,” Kiron said. “We’ve learned so much going through this robot, the programmers have learned so much, we’ve learned a lot about mechanical engineering. Every single year is another way to learn more about what we’re doing and how to get better… Failure is the mother of learning.”
As the season gears up, Pakros said the league is looking for students to join in on the fun and volunteer mentors to help support the team. Interested individuals can reach Pakros at elktonftcrobotics@gmail.com for more information.
The Cybernetic Elks will be hosting a kickoff event to unveil the upcoming FIRST challenge season from 8:30 a.m. to about 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the UCC Danny Lang Teaching, Learning and Event Center.
