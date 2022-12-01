OAKLAND— As Brandon Anderson stood atop a clear cut five miles into the mountains behind Oakland looking for an elusive elk, he heard a strange whine and cry on the air. Little did he know this would turn out to be a lost dachshund that had been reported missing eight days earlier by Chantel Swan.
On Nov. 19, two little dachshund sisters, Willow and Fern, escaped into the night for a romp and a run without telling anyone or leaving a trail of breadcrumbs.
“As soon as I realized they were missing I put a message on Facebook,” Swan said. “They are such little dogs so I was instantly worried.”
Trotting off into the darkness and mountains, two little weiner dogs began the adventure of their lives.
“By the second night I was convinced they had been eaten by a coyote or something,” Swan said.
It was four days later when, through Facebook, an individual reached out to Swan expressing that they might have found one of the missing puppies.
“I felt like it was a miracle that someone found one after four days in the wild,” Swan said. “I was even more sure there was no way we would get both back.”
With Willow the dachshund safely home, the family began to settle into the harsh new reality that only one of their furry family members would be home for Christmas.
As Anderson used his binoculars to scan the clear cut trying to locate the source of the crying, he was surprised when he saw a thin little weiner dog perched on a stump down at the bottom of the ravine.
“I called my girlfriend to tell her I spotted this little dog and told her what it looked like,” Anderson said. “She told me, ‘You are not going to believe this, but I just saw a Facebook post about a missing dog that sounds a lot like what you found.’”
After Anderson’s girlfriend sent links and contact info, Anderson began the climb down to rescue the pup. “When I got down there the dog was nervous, I even got bitten a couple times,” he said, “but when I finally got him back up to the top of the hill the pup had settled down.”
Anderson reported finding a little nest area and signs showing that the little dog had been using the area as a home and hunting ground for, “at least a few days.”
“When I contacted Chantel, she was very thankful,” Anderson said. “They had kind of given up hope, thinking the dog was lost forever or some animal had got them.”
After eight harrowing days in the wilderness, Fern the dachshund was reunited with her family on Nov. 28.
“I feel like it was a series of miracles,” Swan said. “Brandon having service way up in the mountains was a miracle, his girlfriend seeing our Facebook post was a miracle, getting Willow back after four days was a miracle and getting both girls home safe is the biggest miracle of all.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.