SUTHERLIN — Tentatively scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024, both the Cooper Creek Reservoir and the Plat I Reservoir are due for a facelift that has a 100-year lifespan and will offer the people of Sutherlin earthquake and flood protection.
“The previous manager Blair Nash had started this with Natural Resources Conservation Service and our engineers not only to rehabilitate (both reservoirs) for the next 50 years, but we’re looking at 100 years,” said Robert Rippy, Sutherlin’s Water Control district manager, said. “We’re in preliminary design and we’re working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for a fish ladder at Plat I Reservoir.”
With new computer modeling showing the sedimentation build-up and how an earthquake would affect these two reservoirs, this project looks to clear out both reservoir bottoms while also raising the heights of the dams.
“I think the Oroville Dam spillway that failed ... brought to the forefront that this is really something we’re looking at and examining, and again with the new computer models the way they are, we know we’re a little bit deficient on that,.
“The plan for Plat I is they’re talking about dredging material out and possibly raising the dam again, but I look at it as what is causing the problem,” he said. “Well, the problem is material coming in from the canyons up above, because of the logging and different things.”
Property owned around the reservoirs by the Water Control District is being set aside as a holding area for the dredged material. This material may need to be properly disposed of if it contains hazardous contaminates from past mining and the railroad that borders Plat I.
“We are working with the city right now on being able to lower the level of the dam to safe working conditions for the workers out there but also maintain the amount of drinking water needed for the city,” said Rippy.
These dams were a welcome feature to the community of Sutherlin. Prior to these two reservoirs being completed, major flooding was a regular yearly event.
“The Sutherlin Water Control District was established in July of 1959 and Plat 1 was raised 1 foot in the mid-’80s, I believe it was to increase the capacity due to the high levels of sediments that flow into it,” said Rippy. “One year, residents had to block side roads with trucks because people were boating through intersections unsafely, but the reservoirs were finished in 1967, both Plat and Cooper Creek, and no flooding since then.
Both reservoirs are considered high hazard dams, which means if there were a failure there could potentially be loss of life, significant economic damages, environmental damages or disruption of lifeline facilities.
“Oh, I’m very excited. This is gonna last 100 years, I mean long after we’re gone, this thing is gonna continue on,” said Rippy, “And that’s something I look back at as far as me being the caretaker of the facilities, to see what people have done in the past.”
Rippy has 20 years of experience with different water district positions. From starting in Arizona as a facilities worker to spending eight years working up the ladder for the water district in the town of Star Valley, Rippy has a passion for the work he is doing.
“We always loved it up here in the Pacific Northwest, so when I got tired of the heat, we decided to move up here,” said Rippy, “I just picked up my water career when I moved up here. I’ve been certified and have treated drinking water for many years, even though this is mainly irrigation, I do serve a little bit of drinking water through the valley.”
Plat I serves around 70 irrigation users while Cooper Creek is part of the Sutherlin drinking water supply.
For more information, contact the Sutherlin Water Control District: suthwcd@qwestoffice.net.
