The paint on the rear window of a car with Washington license plates proclaimed, "CRATER LAKE OR BUST!"
Mark Dagommi and his wife, Lindsey, had promised their kids a summer vacation to Oregon's most popular national park, after one of their children, 8-year-old Kelsey, came home from school raving about it.
They put together a budget, planning out their gas and other expenses, and the trip was set. That budget was set when gas, even in Washington, was in the mid-$3.50 per gallon range.
"The last couple of months, we almost called off the trip," Mark said of conversations with Lindsey. Their two children, including 4-year-old son Jack, hadn't yet been told about the trip.
As gas prices sped past $5 per gallon, the couple was still committed to the trip, but certain other luxuries had to be sacrificed. An extra cooler was packed in the back of the Mitsubishi Montero, filled with lunch fixings, snacks and drinks.
"We made a promise to surprise the kids with this trip, but it has been very hard to pull off," Lindsey Dagommi said.
That struggle isn't limited exclusively to summer travelers.
Brandy Watson, 24, works part-time in retail in Roseburg, while also taking college courses online. Watson said her daily commute is approximately 20 miles to and from work.
"It's gotten to where I can only afford $20-$25 per week on gas," Watson said, with an emphasis on "per week." "I can take my classes online, but I can't do my job from home."
Don Swenson, who made a pit stop at the Douglas County Farmers Co-op in Roseburg to fill-up his Ford F-350 diesel truck on Thursday, has a different challenge. The retired teacher lives in Coquille, so he doesn't officially have to commute anywhere for work. But one thing he and his wife do have do is travel to Portland for specialized health care.
"Six months ago, I was paying $65-$75 for a tank of gas," Swenson said. "Now, it's more than double that at $160."
Swenson has switched to driving a Toyota Camry to save money, but chose to drive his truck for the 500-mile roundtrip to accommodate his wife and their dog.
"We actually chose to stop (in Roseburg) to fill up, because gas is a whole lot more expensive on the coast," Swenson said.
Gas prices have jumped more than $2 per gallon throughout Douglas County. The current average price in Roseburg sits at $5.50, when it was $3.40 one year ago.
