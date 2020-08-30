Dan Bain's four-plus decade media career in Douglas County comes to an end

Memories of all of the stories Dan Bain has told as a media person have come flooding back in recent days.
They’ve gone far beyond the recent stories involving the coronavirus pandemic or the current election. They include countless American Legion baseball games and high school sporting events.
They include festivals, follies and funerals, movies, mayhem and murders, pageants, political candidates, and even pets.
If something newsworthy has happened in Douglas County over the past 43 years, Bain has likely been there to see it, report on it and remember it. So when the 69-year-old hangs up his notepad and retires after his final day on the job at The News-Review on Monday, he’ll take with him countless memories and longevity in the media industry that most reporters and editors never achieve.
“You never knew what you were going to get from one day to the next,” said Bain, who turns 70 on Thursday. “It might be the goats on Mt. Nebo one day or a capsized boat on the North Umpqua River the next. The Murphy (Plywood) fire in Sutherlin was a huge one. That one really stood out because it was so big.
“There’s some times when I look back and wonder how I made it so long.”
Bain has worked each of the three outlets in Douglas County. He started working as a full-time sportscaster for KQEN-AM on June 1, 1977, and continued doing radio until becoming a television anchorman and reporter for the Roseburg affiliate of KPIC Channel 4, CBS’s Eugene station. He lost his job when ownership changed at the station but, three years later, was hired to be a health and general assignment reporter at The News-Review by former Managing Editor Craig Reed.
He’s gotten to know plenty of county, state and federal officials along with high-level coaches and players at the high school, college and professional levels. Regardless of who it’s been, he’s made a lasting impression.
“First-class guy, first-class reporter and newsman,” said Mike Winters, a former Douglas County commissioner who also served for years as a commissioner for the local Umpqua Post 16 American Legion baseball program. “What I liked about him was that if he ever had a question after the meeting or needed to clarify something, he never tried to set you up. He never came from a weird angle. He always had straight-forward questions asking for information like ‘Why did you vote that way?’ or ‘Why did you bring that subject up?’
“And I always appreciated that,” he continued. “In the media and even in a lot of other professions, there were a lot of people who had, well, a different way of going at it. I never felt threatened by Dan. Whatever I said, he reported it accurately.”
Jane Green, Bain’s wife of the past 30 years, said people would often bypass other people in the media who were looking for information on a story and, instead, talk to her husband because they trusted him.
“There were several times when the sheriff’s department or an officer would say, ‘We’re going to talk to you, but we’re not going to talk to anyone else,” she said. “But sports is really his thing. He’s always loved doing play-by-play and radio announcing. He’d probably do that the rest of his life if they ever start high school sports up again.”
He’ll likely get that chance, but not until January when the Oregon School Activities Association will start high school sports competitions when the coronavirus pandemic prompted a limit on large gatherings and sporting events. He got to call one of the state’s final state championship events of the calendar year as the play-by-play announcer for Sutherlin’s girls basketball team, which dropped a 51-40 decision to Clatskanie in the Class 3A state title game in Coos Bay.
It was his play-by-play skills that brought him to Douglas County, where he’s called games for Roseburg and Sutherlin high schools. Most recently, he’s called games for Sutherlin and was the play-by-play person during the Bulldogs’ run of four consecutive girls basketball state championships from 2014 to 2017.
His career started as a part-time radio announcer at a small station in La Grande — he’s a graduate of what’s now Eastern Oregon University — and took a job selling sporting goods and mixing paint at Montgomery Ward. But three months into the job, Bain said the company’s protection department came to La Grande from Oakland, California, and discovered members of the staff were stealing merchandise while reporting it either sold, stolen or out of stock.
Seeing how Bain had only been employed at the store for three months, the representatives figured he had nothing to do with it and, instead of firing him, offered him a job at the Roseburg store on the corner of N.E. Stephens Street and Garden Valley Boulevard where Clint Newell Motors is today.
While he was working at the Roseburg store, he contacted Lyle Fenner, the former station manager at KQEN, letting him know he had radio experience and had his broadcasting license. A few months later he took over a Sunday night DJ shift and, not long after that, Dave Fenner, Lyle’s son and the sports director, asked him to share some play-by-play and color commentary duties.
Eventually, Dave Fenner opted to leave radio and become a real estate agent.
“He came to me and asked, ‘Do you want the job?’ I said, ‘Yep!’” Bain said.
Eventually after taking on news and sports director duties at the station, Bain made the jump to television after 17 years when Don Clithero, then the station manager at Roseburg’s KPIC affiliate, offered Bain a job in 1992 that Bain said promised better pay and better hours than the 14-hour days Bain would put in calling sports events and doing the morning news on the radio.
He stayed on until he was laid off following an ownership change with KPIC in 2013. Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer hired him to work for what was then the Douglas County Individual Practice Association, now known as Umpqua Health. He said he left after Dannenhoffer’s departure from the agency, then heard about the opening for a reporter at The News-Review.
“That was a big adjustment because I’d never written for print before, unless you count the Creswell Chronicle (from high school),” Bain, a Pleasant Hill High School graduate, said. “In TV, you let the pictures tell the story a lot of times. Here, there’s way more details involved, a lot more research.”
Some of the video footage Bain got drew national attention.
He was the first person on the scene during a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 5 when a section of the highway caved in during Thanksgiving weekend of 1996. Since it was such a high-volume travel weekend, he wound up providing video footage and doing live reports for CNN along with stations in Portland and Seattle.
In another incident, Bain was on Highway 138E near Steamboat when, after a mudslide closed the road, he captured video of a tree falling onto the road that exploded as it made contact with the ground. The video led off the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather that night.
All the while, with Roseburg serving as a media market typically for people to begin their career, Bain took the time to make sure anyone working with him had a chance to advance.
“When I started at KPIC, I hadn’t even finished my associate degree at UCC,” said Brandi Smith, a Roseburg High graduate who now works as the social media anchor for KHOU in Houston. “To say I was inexperienced would be an incredible understatement. Dan took time to teach me the basics: how to shoot video, how to write for TV news, how to use the editing software. He was so patient, even when, as a newscast director, I would mess something up while he was anchoring.
“One of my first training shoots was at the Timber Truckers Light Parade in Myrtle Creek,” she continued. “Dan carefully explained how and why he was getting each shot to help me learn. It’s another example of what a great teacher he was. There is an exactly zero-percent chance I would be a reporter in Houston today if it weren’t for Dan.”
All of that experience opened opportunities for Bain to move on to a larger radio or television market and admitted he would have loved to have worked as a Major League Baseball announcer. Other than that, he didn’t have a lot of interest.
“When you get to that level in those bigger markets, it’s really cutthroat,” he said. “You’re always looking over your back and you don’t know what kind of job security you have. I never liked that.”
He also said he’s become disenfranchised with national television news outlets which he said “don’t even make an effort to try to be down the middle anymore. It’s either to the left or the right, and there’s no one in the center anymore.”
Plenty of great memories remain, though — the volume of which many reporters in every medium would love to accumulate.
“So many things can go wrong during a career,” Bain said. “I was fortunate that when Pat Markham took over (KQEN) in 1982 that he let me stay on. I’m glad he did. I’m glad I got to do this.”
Sad for us, happy for Dan Bain. He is such a wonderful 'fixture' on the home front, whether on-site reporting the news, at a sporting event or just being a member of our communities. His insights go much farther than the general verbiage of reporting as he has a flair of reporting 'in the know' and not as a third wheel. I wish him much success in whatever he does here on and am sure we will get to see him at our local functions. God bless, Dan Bain and thank you!
