MYRTLE CREEK — A Silent Disco event on Saturday in Millsite Park raised $670 for the Myrtle Creek Library.
Shannon Smith, Ellen Balkovec and Seine Theiss organized the inaugural event.
“It was relatively easy to put together, there are many companies that rent the equipment,” said Smith. “We reserved that park and then went to the city council to get approval for an after-hours event. They loved the idea.”
People wearing shiny bellbottoms had a chance to shake and groove as the boogie crowd got down and got up again in the bubble machine and streamer-filled air.
Silent Disco is a concept that started in 1997 with an electronic musician from Paris streaming his concert to three listeners in Japan. Since then, the idea has grown into a cultural phenomenon.
“Ellen and I have both been to silent discos before,” said Smith, “and we thought our beautiful Millsite Park would be a great spot.”
The partyheadphone.com headphones perfectly canceled all outside noise, transporting individuals into their own world of music and dance with three stations to choose from; pop hits, classic disco and electronica hip hop. At the height of attendance, all 80 headsets were in use by event attendees.
“If this is successful, and it should be, we are going to try and grow this and make it into an annual fundraising event for the library,” said Smith. “Ellen and Sarina both volunteer for the Friends of Myrtle Creek Library so, why not do this and have the proceeds benefit our local library.”
Platform shoes did the Hustle while gold lame blouses did the Bump and dancers shook their groove thangs while smoke machines puffed in time.
“This is a demographic we don’t usually get help from,” said Serena Theiss, vice president of the Myrtle Creek library. “We are mostly grant funded so we are largely running by the goodness of the community and the donations we receive.”
Headphones and dance moves filled the pavilion with grey-haired hippies alongside tiny children spinning in the grass as the Silent Disco brought dancers out to share an evening in the park.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
