230112-nrr-newsenator-1.jpg

David Brock Smith

 Courtesy of Oregon State Legislature

David Brock Smith was unanimously voted to take over the vacated Oregon Senate seat position for District 1, by commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas County on Wednesday morning.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

So happy that Dallas never-show-up Heard resigned. At least we will have someone who works for his constituents.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.