David Brock Smith was unanimously voted to take over the vacated Oregon Senate seat position for District 1, by commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas County on Wednesday morning.
The commissioners gathered Wednesday to listen to speeches of the top five candidates selected by Republican precinct committee persons.
The senate seat came open when Dallas Heard resigned, as of Jan. 1.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman began by discussing the process of appointment to the audience and commissioners. Out of the five candidates, two were disqualified for failing to meet the qualifications put forth by the Secretary of State. Those qualifications required the nominee to have been a member of the Republican Party for 180 days prior to the date of vacancy, and for the nominee to reside in the current and former boundaries of Senate District 1.
Brock Smith, Tim Allen and Tom Dole spoke to the commissioners, while Richard Vandervelden and Todd Vaughn did not meet the qualifications.
Brock Smith has served in the Oregon House of Representatives since 2017, covering Curry and portions of Coos, Douglas and Josephine Counties. He has been an assistant leader in the House Republican Caucus and a champion for our natural resource industries and their economies.
“You will be seeing more of me in Douglas County if I am appointed to the position,” Brock Smith said. "My dedication to our constituents and this region will not change.”
Allen is a small business owner in Douglas County since 2003 and expressed working with international commissions as well as being a focus-driven individual with a desire to put forward a new vision for Coos, Curry, and Douglas Counties and for Oregon at large.
Dole took a different direction and expressed his worries for the youth and the gap between Salem policy and rural politics.
“I am very concerned about the condition of Curry, Coos and Douglas County,” Dole said, “from transgenderism and critical race theory, I think we need to avoid the fringe ideas as fads that will go away in time. We need to protect our children.”
After a unanimous vote, Brock Smith was appointed as the new State Senator for District 1.
“I am humbled to be chosen to replace my friend and colleague Dallas Heard in the Oregon State Senate with this unanimous vote by the County Commissioners of our three counties,” Brock Smith said. “I was honored by the overwhelming support of the precinct committee person’s during Saturday’s Nomination Convention and I want to thank each and every one of them for their affirmation of my work for them in the Oregon Legislature.”
Brock Smith continued, “I also want to thank Representative Osborne, Representative Goodwin, Representative Wright, Senator Anderson and so many other legislative colleagues, industry professionals and community leaders for their support and encouragement in moving forward in this process.”
So happy that Dallas never-show-up Heard resigned. At least we will have someone who works for his constituents.
