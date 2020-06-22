The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Monday night said it has opened an investigation concerning a potential hate crime after a Black man camping east of Roseburg over the weekend reported a noose hanging from a tree near his campsite.
The Facebook post from the sheriff's office said the agency had been made aware of a post on social media concerning the incident. DCSO added that the man hadn't filed a report yet, but the sheriff's office had already opened a case and was urging the person to contact the agency as soon as possible.
"We take reports of potential hate crimes very seriously and will always investigate aggressively," according to the DCSO post. "We have not yet been contacted by the individual who posted the incident on social media, but ask they call us immediately."
A Facebook post that drew more than 300 comments and 300 shares as of Monday night reported that a Black man had left his yurt at Whistler's Bend County Park, about 15 miles east of Roseburg on Highway 138 East, to go get something to eat and was gone for 1 1/2 hours. He said in his post when he returned, there was a noose hanging from a tree limb right outside his yurt. A photo of a rope hanging from the limb was attached to the post.
Attempts to reach the man for comment were not immediately successful. The man's post appeared to have been removed from Facebook late Monday evening.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice gave a short statement, noting the incident is still under investigation.
"Of course, if it is what he thought it was it's unacceptable by our standards, certainly," he said.
