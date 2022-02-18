Douglas County families with school-aged children will have an extra month to submit their students’ vaccine records after county health officials chose an alternate date.
Exclusion Day, which typically falls during the third week of February, is the date all families must submit vaccine records for their child to be permitted to attend school. The Oregon Health Authority allowed local health officials to choose alternate dates this year.
Douglas County has chosen March 31 as its alternate date. Schools in six other counties will use April 20 for their exclusion day.
The change in dates comes after the COVID-19 omicron variant placed unexpected challenges on local public health authorities, schools and families, according to a press release by the state health agency.
“Seven counties in Oregon chose an alternative Exclusion Day to give overburdened systems time to gather information,” said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school immunization coordinator in OHA’s Public Health Division.
County health departments have sent letters to families to let them know if school or preschool records show missing vaccines. Families are encouraged to contact their child’s school once vaccines are up-to-date and to call 211 or contact local health authorities to find clinics.
Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, head start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their required immunizations or have an exemption. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required for children.
Children must have immunizations for the following diseases, or an exemption, to be in compliance with state school immunization laws: diphtheria, Tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, varicella, hib.
“We don’t want another disease outbreak on top of COVID-19,” she said. “Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, to keep kids and school communities healthy and safe.”
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
Under state law, ALL children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their required vaccinations for 11 different diseases (not including Covid) or have an exemption.
Seven Oregon counties requested an extension to the February 16 due date. Douglas County asked for a 45 day extension. If a child’s vaccination records are not up to date on their county’s Exclusion Day date, the child will be sent home from school. Or as Senator Dallas Heard said during the Glide school anti-mask demonstration, "they will being expelled."
I bet Facebooks in Douglas County are heating up.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/30abdf1
