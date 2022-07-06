Business at the Northwest Stewart Parkway Del Taco was good. Early Saturday morning, the restaurant burned to the ground.
Efforts are now underway to help the 23 employees who worked at that restaurant while the owners plan to rebuild.
“We had an amazing team at that store,” Erick Marsh said.
Marsh serves as the director of operations for seven Del Taco locations owned by the same family throughout Oregon.
“The (general manager) had the lowest turnover ratio in our company,” Marsh said. “She broke the all-time sales record (within the ownership) last week. That was all because of the team she put together.”
Numerous firefighters were dispatched from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a commercial structure fire after several reports that smoke was coming from the restaurant.
Firefighters worked through the night to get the blaze under control, using two ladder trucks and multiple engines after considerable gray smoke was discovered coming from the roof vents.
A large section of Northwest Stewart Parkway was closed as firefighters completed the extensive overhaul.
A handful of Del Taco employees, who asked not to be identified, watched the fire burn from across the street.
“It’s devastating,” said one employee.
Marsh said Tuesday that the four members of the Roseburg location’s management team will be utilized at locations in the Medford area.
In the meantime, franchise owners and individuals are launching campaigns to help ease the financial burden for their other 19 employees.
“We have all been more upset about the employees than the business,” Marsh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.