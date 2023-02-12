WINSTON — The smell of garlic bread and marinara sauce floated out of the doorway and into the faces of excited sons and mothers who had accompanied each other to Winston Middle School on Friday for a pasta dinner fundraiser.
The event was sponsored by a group of Winston Middle School students who are working to raise the necessary funds to make an educational trip to Australia this summer.
“With the dinner have three cornhole courts set up, a selfie station and the gym is a dance floor,” said Pamela Pugel, a seventh-grade math teacher who is accompanying students on the trip. “We also have an area set up with board games for the people that prefer some peace and quiet.”
The Dinner was not only held to raise money for the trip, it was also held to bring awareness to mother-son activities.
A steady stream of families began trickling in as soon as tickets were taken at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We have sold $120 dollars on tickets with 63 people interested in the event,” said Pugel. “We are planning for 250.”
Mothers and sons stood in line waiting to choose from the various pasta dishes available which included gluten-free varieties.
“I like spaghetti,” said Titan Beamer, “but I can’t have bread. I can have salad though!”
Titan’s mother, Suzi Beamer, immediately said, “we are gluten-free.”
“Titan brought a letter home from school and was really excited to have time together,” said Suzi Beamer. “They always have father-daughter things, I remember going to the dances, so I was also pretty excited to have a mother-son day.”
With a team of kitchen staff plating and preparing, along with the 17 to 20 students planning to go on the Australia trip wearing their blue or grey specialty T-shirts running the games and dance and everything else, with supervision of course, the event ran as smoothly as clockwork.
“This is one of the best days of cooking in my life,” said Jennifer Marcellas, an event volunteer cook. “Our house burnt down three months ago and I haven’t been able to cook in a big kitchen for a lot of people since.”
A team of parents, teachers and engaged and motivated students made the extraordinary event look effortless.
Community and parental donations covered all of the food costs associated with the dinner.
“This event should raise about $4,000 and about $600 will go toward paying the fees for the trip,” said Pugel. “Some of the kids have paid and this will help pay down the remainder for the others.”
The trip is a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) summer enrichment program. The cost is $3,896 per student and the students have held many fundraising events this year as they work toward their goal.
“The trip is still so far out that people are still able to join,” said Riley Stever, a seventh grader. “I am really excited for this opportunity.”
“I am looking forward to being with my friends and swimming in the Great Barrier Reef,” said Danika Travis. “We became friends because of this.”
Taylie Franklin, who was sitting next to Danika, nodded in agreement. She said the group going to Australia had become much closer — not only because they are helping each other raise money, but they are also focused on helping each other with the trip’s scholastic requirements.
“We might be friends for life,” Taylie said.
