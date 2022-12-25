Roseburg Fire Department firefighter Travis Martin, right, and engineer Kohl Smith pick up a box containing a full holiday meal from volunteer Dustin Prowell at an event organized by Douglas County Cancer Services in Roseburg on Friday. The annual event enlists volunteers to deliver holiday meals and presents to cancer patients and their families in an effort to bring some holiday spirit to those suffering from health and travel limitations.
From left, Roseburg Fire Department engineer Scott Cooper and firefighter Rocky Anderson pick up a holiday meal and gifts for delivery during an event organized by Douglas County Cancer Services in Roseburg on Friday. The annual event enlists volunteers to deliver the meals and presents to cancer patients throughout Douglas County.
Volunteer Dustin Prowell helps Douglas County Cancer Services board member Courtney Fitzgerald, right, and her mother Colleen Fitzgerald load their car with a holiday meal and gifts during an event organized by Douglas County Cancer Services in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Cancer Services Executive Director Jackie Barnett, middle, hands over holiday gifts to volunteers to be delivered to cancer patients in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Cancer Services board member Courtney Fitzgerald loads her car with holiday gifts to be delivered in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Volunteer Dustin Prowell displays some of the food items being delivered by volunteers for Douglas County Cancer Services on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg Fire Department Lt. Chris Galligan picks up holiday gifts to be delivered from Douglas County Cancer Services Executive Director Jackie Barnett in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
For the last 28 years, the Douglas County Cancer Services organization has been delivering holiday meals and Christmas presents to cancer patients and their families in an effort to bring some holiday spirit to those suffering from health and travel limitations.
“We used to buy frozen turkeys and all the trimmings and deliver that,” said the Executive Director of Douglas County Cancer Services,” Jackie Barnett, “but 3 years ago, we thought how nice is that to bring people suffering from cancer a meal they had to cook for themselves, after that we started to bring prepared meals to homes.”
With grant money from the Ford Family Foundation and a gift card from Ray’s in Green, the food items are able to be purchased and prepared for the Christmas dinner delivery.
“Roseburg Fire Department Local #110 buys toys and games for the children,” said Barnett. “Community donations are used to buy hats and scarves and mittens, some hoodies are also purchased for these individuals and families.”
A large room full of gift bags overflowing with knitted goodies and lovingly wrapped gifts was systematically emptied and loaded into volunteer and board members’ vehicles on Friday before being whisked off to homes around Douglas County.
“I want to help where I can and with Jackie being my wife and running the show, it is easy to be helpful,” said Don Barnett, as he passed bags of treats off to volunteers.
In all, 11 volunteers came to the Amedisys Home and Health back parking lot off Mulholland Drive in Roseburg and met with Jackie Barnett to collect dinners and gift bags.
“It really means a lot to be able to help people this way,” said Jo Pierce, a volunteer and delivery driver with her husband Terry. “A lot of my family has suffered from cancer, all kinds of cancer, and when Jackie recruited me, I was grateful to be able to help some people who have gone through, or are going through cancer.”
As Terry Pierce took box after box and loaded it into his truck for delivery he quipped, “My wife helps out with the cancer center and so here we are.”
“This event warms the heart of both the patients and the volunteers as it focuses on the true Christmas spirit of joy and giving,” said Jackie Barnett. “What we do is in honor of the Christmas season and to help cancer patients enjoy the holidays as best they are able.”
Anyone interested in providing donations or looking for more information on the Douglas County Cancer Services organization, please visit dccancerservices.com.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
