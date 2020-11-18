A demobilization ceremony for Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 186 Infantry, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was held in Roseburg on Sunday to recognize and honor their nearly yearlong deployment as part of Task Force Guardian.
The ceremony, which was conducted at the National Guard Armory, acknowledged all of their efforts that contributed to peace keeping and security throughout Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti. This deployment was a part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers since World War II.
The ceremony was conducted mostly virtually without family and friends in attendance because of restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
