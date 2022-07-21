After spending years researching ways to manage his own autism, Shawn Sullivan found a way to help children with similar conditions and a way for those children to spend more quality time with their families.
Sullivan is a social service assistant for the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare program.
“I read about autism a lot and am always researching new strategies to help children and adults with disabilities,” Sullivan said.
It was through this research that Sullivan began to learn about sensory rooms and the impact of different colored lighting, fragrances that can be soothing or exhilarating, and the effect of more tactile objects that these children are able to successfully interact with.
“I am on the autism spectrum and know how beneficial a sensory room can be for me when I am overstimulated,” Sullivan said.
It was during a performance review that Sullivan was able to take this research and turn an idea into a practical solution.
“I was asked during a recent review what my main goal would be and I didn’t hesitate to say that a sensory room for children coming for family visits would provide a safe, calm, and relaxing environment for family time,” Sullivan said.
The new sensory room at the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare was up and running 60 days after the proposal was approved.
“The idea was supported and largely sponsored by donations and staff support, and required a relatively small investment on behalf of ODHS for a large return to the benefit for children and families,” said Desta Walsha, district manager of the Oregon Department of Human Services Self- Sufficiency and Child Welfare offices in Douglas County.
Even with staff contributions the need for new materials is always a large ask.
“We can always use donations of new sensory toys in Roseburg,” Walsha said. “The good news is that utilizing sensory materials in a therapy setting can drastically help a child break old trauma connections in their brains and rebuild them with healthier connections.”
The new sensory room is located at 738 W Harvard Ave. in Roseburg and is already in use.
“The ability of Shawn and the entire social service assistant team to maintain relationships, foster trust and identify factors that impact the quality of time children and parents have together is critical,” Walsha said. “Shawn’s recognition of this particular need for a calming environment for children and adults with extra sensory needs is a great example of this.”
The first reaction to the room was from a mother and her child with Down syndrome who came in for a visit with their caseworkers.
“She sat on the floor with her child and the first thing the mom said was, ‘This room is very relaxing, isn’t it?’ The child stared at the different patterns on the ceiling for a while and then fell asleep for about 40 minutes. The child is otherwise very active,” Sullivan said.
It isn’t just the children who are utilizing this space, the staff also love the room and many have asked to hang out after intense or difficult days. They can utilize it as long as no family is scheduled for a visit.
“I share a lot of similarities with the children that come through our office,” said Sullivan. “It’s amazing. It’s what I expected it to be and then some.”
