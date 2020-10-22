Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers detained a Medford man after he had reportedly broken into a Glide home in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Dispatchers received a call at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday when a woman reported an unknown man in her kitchen on Glide Loop Road. Through a photo taken by the homeowner, investigators positively identified the man as Michael Lowell Gilligan, 30, of Medford.
After the woman and another female chased Gilligan from the home, investigators began a search of the area and spotted Gilligan walking along Highway 138 East wearing a backpack. He was reportedly observed entering a Glide School District vehicle and searching several compartments.
Gilligan was detained, and it was learned the backpack he was carrying was stolen from another vehicle. Gilligan was also in possession of a gallon of milk and a can of beets, which he was suspected to have taken from the home.
Gilligan was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of first degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second degree theft and third degree criminal mischiel.
Gilligan in September had been convicted of menacing and methamphetamine possession felonies and was sentenced to 35 days in the Jackson County Jail and one year of post-prison supervision.
Gilligan currently has an open felony case in Jackson County from May involving two counts of recklessly endangering another person, first degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and second degree disorderly conduct. Those charges stemmed from an incident where he was alleged to be throwing rocks and a cinder block through vehicle windows at the Clarion Point Hotel in Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.