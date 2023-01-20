MYRTLE CREEK — Umpqua Valley Community Hospital stood in Myrtle Creek as a beacon of health from 1953 until 1994. Now, the building is being gutted of lead and asbestos before the city will have the building torn down for being hazardous and derelict.
In January 2021, Myrtle Creek City Council declared the building was derelict and needed to be torn down. Property owner Marcia Merry has fought the process every step of the way and continues to do so.
“The process started in 2020 and we slow-walked things so she could take care of it,” said Lonnie Rainville, Myrtle Creek city administrator. “We are just abating right now and clearing the trash. Lead and asbestos are expensive to dispose of and the city has to pay for this cleanup.”
Merry is concerned a lien will be placed on the property after the abatement and demolition and the city will take her land.
“They have been trying to steal this from me for years,” Merry said. “But there is no possible way they are going to take it from me.”
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Rainville said that after the abatement was finished the city would file court documents to start being able to tear down the building. Rainville said he expected the building would be removed by summer.
True North Restoration started the abatement process Tuesday and is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete the process.
Merry purchased the old hospital and the property it stands on, at 127 NW Division St., in 2002 with her husband Steven Merry, with plans of creating a senior living facility.
Those dreams did not manifest due to differences of opinion with the city of Myrtle Creek on use of the facility, according to Marcia Merry.
“They wanted it to be low-income housing for people on welfare,” Merry said. “It became a fight back then because we couldn’t do what we wanted to do.”
According to Merry, this fight has been going on for the better part of a decade, with building damage being initially caused by teens skateboarding off the roof.
“That started the leaks and the roof caved in,” she said. “It was a city councilor’s child and his friends so no one would press charges and take accountability.”
The building is zoned as a commercial property, but no businesses have operated from the address since 1997, according to business registry information for the Oregon Secretary of State.
In 2015, Steven Merry was arrested and later charged with first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 29-year-old Justin Ray Davis of Sutherlin. Steven Merry pleaded guilty to the charges and was given a 12 1/2 year prison sentence.
Marcia Merry filed a dissolution of marriage after the sentencing and all of the properties owned by the couple were transferred to Marcia Merry and the couple’s children. In the divorce paperwork, Marcia Merry claimed Steven Merry was “forcibly removed from our lives by the state and therefore cannot ever be involved in the children’s lives ever again. This sentence will kill him.” Steven Merry died in custody in April 2020.
In January 2022, after the building was classified as derelict, Marcia Merry filed a lawsuit against the city. Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson responded to Merry’s lawsuit in October 2022 with a letter that the case would be dismissed due to improper filing and advised Merry to consult an attorney. Merry has not refiled a lawsuit.
“There are city ordinances and building codes and this is within our city limits,” Rainville said. “From what I have been told we have strong community support. It has been a hazard and an eyesore for years.”
Merry is fighting every step of the way, claiming the city has taken an antique barn wood fence she and her daughter installed at the back edge of the property. She also claims cherry trees that were grown large enough to be transplanted to Merry’s residence without fear of being eaten by her horses were removed, and there was purposeful damage to a large glass window she planned to use at her home.
Rainville denies the city has acted out of line and Merry has not filed any new charges against the city.
On Tuesday, Rainville told City Council that Merry was supposed to have her items out a year ago, but had not removed items. He also said city staff had not removed any personal items from the building and would be willing to give those to Merry.
