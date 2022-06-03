The normally wet "La Nina" weather pattern expected in 2021 never materialized. It turns out, she was fashionably late.
Instead, 2022 has been one of the wettest springs on record in southwest Oregon. While the heavy precipitation and snowfall will bring much-needed relief to water-scarce regions, especially in the Klamath Basin, that corner of the state is still facing major drought conditions.
The National Weather Service in Medford reported earlier this week that during the months of April and May alone, Crater Lake received its third-highest snowfall in more than 100 years of record keeping in a much-needed rebound from the same reporting period in 2021.
This spring, Crater Lake recorded 148 inches of snow in that two-month period. For comparison, that region received just six inches in that same two-month window in 2021.
The heavy snowfall and remaining snowpack bode well for the Klamath and Rogue basins, which benefit the most from annual snowpack at the national park. But similar conditions at Diamond Lake, 10 miles to the north, mean the Umpqua Basin is also poised to see at least some level of drought relief this summer.
The especially wet months of April and May have helped delay the traditional fire season in Douglas County, which the Douglas Forest Protective Association normally kicks off around May 15. The association has reported only three fires of note as the first week of June comes to an end.
"It's been a saving grace," Susan Douthit, watermaster for Douglas and Coos counties, said Thursday. "That said, it probably still isn't going to help us much when August rolls around."
Despite the rain painting a rosy picture, watermasters throughout the region remain pessimistic as prior results have the majority of Douglas, Jackson and Klamath counties in a state of "severe" to "extreme" drought. The three counties have been in the same boat for a number of years, and despite a wet spring reminiscent of what southern Oregonians had grown accustomed to in the 1980s and '90s, it will still take years to reverse the damage that has been done.
"Overall, we're still down significantly," NWS-Medford observer Sven Neliamischkies said Thursday evening. "(The rain and snow) have helped alleviate things a bit, but we're obviously still in a drought."
As another system bringing at least some rain is expected to arrive in the region Friday, Neliamischkies said this spring has continued to be unstable as far as predicting weather models, and the summer could bring much of the same.
"It's been quite variable," Neliamischkies said. "We have models telling us we could see temperatures in the 90s or the mid-60s. We are definitely seeing a later spring pattern."
