December through February is a popular time for proposals and that means many couples will be thinking about when and where to tie the knot.
For many, a destination wedding has become a way to make a special event even more memorable. It’s a chance to gather family and friends together for an extended period of time for an occasion that’s centered on joy.
But it’s also a multi-day event that requires a great deal of planning. If you’ve dreamed of a destination wedding, your Travel Leaders travel advisor can assist you with all of the details.
Travel advisors have developed strong working relationships with suppliers in destination wedding and honeymoon locations around the world. They’ve got the inside knowledge of various resorts, as well as the personal experience that comes with having stayed at many of them.
They’ll put their expertise to work helping to select the best transportation, destination, accommodations and activities for you and your guests.
Here are some things to think about before you meet with your destination wedding and honeymoon travel professional.
First, think about where you want to go. The top spots for destination weddings, according to the Wedding Planner Institute, include Florida, California, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, the Caribbean and Mexico.
Then figure out the size of your guest list. Even an estimate will help your travel advisor provide you with the best recommendations.
To make travel easier, as well as save time and money, your advisor can assist with booking group air, hotel and ground transportation. So come in with a good idea of where your guests will be flying from to reach your wedding destination.
To help select the perfect venue let your travel advisor know whether this will be a multigenerational affair, including children, or an adults-only wedding. Let your advisor know if any of the guests have special needs when it comes to mobility or accessibility.
Every guest at your wedding is important, but there may be some close friends or family members to whom you want to give extra attention. Your advisor can help with upgrades and amenities.
You want to be up front about your budget, but also about how much your friends and family can spend. This will give your travel advisor a better idea of everyone’s requirements. And remember that a destination wedding can be as simple or elaborate as you like.
Don’t forget that this will be a vacation for your guests, too. You want to create opportunities for everyone to get together outside of the ceremony and reception with events like a welcome party, rehearsal dinner and day-after brunch.
But you also want to give them time to relax and build in some fun. For many of your guests, this may be their first time visiting the destination. Let your travel advisor know about their special interests or activities they’d like to try.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.