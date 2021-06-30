Additional details have been released about a Canyonville man who threatened his wife twice with a gun, leading to a 6-hour standoff with authorities at the Stagecoach Apartments in Canyonville on Monday.
Robert William Cody Brown, 27, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail Monday on charges of strangulation, harassment, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, menacing, fourth-degree assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and point a firearm at another person.
The crimes were alleged to have happened over a two-day period where Brown was dissatisfied with his wife’s housekeeping duties, according to court documents.
The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, when Brown allegedly held the woman by the nose and throat during an argument about keeping the apartment clean.
The victim, who was attempting to pack bags for her children to leave, ultimately fled to a neighboring apartment, when authorities were called. Brown reportedly left on a white-colored motorcycle.
On Monday, authorities were called back to the Stagecoach Apartments, after Brown reportedly returned with a gun. According to the victim’s statement, Brown grabbed the victim by the throat, punched her “numerous times” in the head, and pointed a pistol at her.
A witness told deputies that they received a message from the victim via Facebook Messenger which said, “Hey, he’s here with a gun and is going to kill (her),” the court document stated. “He will kill (her) if the cops come.”
After given his Miranda rights during arrest, Brown reportedly told deputies that it was “just a verbal disturbance.”
During a search of the apartment, authorities recovered a black Smith & Wesson M&P pistol and three loaded magazines. Also recovered was a wood-butted rifle with the barrel detached.
