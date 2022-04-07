Douglas Forest Protective Association firefighters Jeremy Even (from left), Koby Gilbert, Kyle Temple and Kylor Murdock left Roseburg for Waco, Texas Thursday morning to provide support to the Texas A&M Forest Service in anticipation of a slew of wildfires across the state. Jeb Schumacher, a Type 3 incident commander with the association, is scheduled to fly to Texas Saturday morning.
The wildfire season in Texas appears to have never officially ended from 2021, and the state has put out a nationwide call for reinforcements.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association answered that call, and Thursday morning four firefighters departed Roseburg with two engines. Their destination: Waco, Texas.
Firefighters Kyle Temple, Kylor Murdock, Jeremy Even and Koby Gilbert set a course for Texas shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. Jeb Schumacher, a Type 3 Incident Commander for the association, is scheduled to jump on a jet for Texas Saturday.
Since Jan. 1, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports there have been 3,018 wildfires across the state which have consumed nearly 404,000 acres. In March alone, state and local firefighting resources dealt with 978 fires consuming more than 348,000 acres.
Fire conditions are dire throughout the largest state in the Lower 48. The National Weather Service Wednesday issued a red flag warning for most of central and east Texas from the Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico.
As a result, Texas sent out the siren for help and have support personnel responding from at least 28 other states.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesperson Rachel Pope wrote, "Keep our boys in your good graces. We will be posting periodic updates as they come in.
Weather conditions in Texas in the coming days are calling for temperatures to rise from the high 70-degree range into the mid-80s and could reach 90 degrees by the end of next week. In addition to the heat, low relative humidities and "critically" dry fuels, winds are expected to hold steady in the 15-mph range with gusts climbing as high as 30 over this weekend. Additionally, there is a threat of lightning storms which the Weather Service said could arrive as early as Sunday.
The local firefighters will stay in Texas for as long as they are needed.
