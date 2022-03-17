Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized a large amount of drugs and two firearms during an arrest in Rice Hill. Among the drugs seized were 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, more than a pound of methamphetamine, 128 grams of heroin and 13.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
A Springfield man is in the Douglas County Jail, being held on $1 million bail following an investigation by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
With the help of a cooperative witness, investigators were alerted to the drug activity of Dustin Ray Iseli, 40, who agreed to meet with the witness Tuesday in the parking lot of the Pilot Truck Stop in Rice Hill, according to a court document. The witness reportedly told Iseli that they wished to purchase "whatever heroin you have," in addition to other drugs.
An investigator located Iseli in the truck stop parking lot and Iseli was taken into custody without incident. After to consenting to a search of his vehicle, a blue Lexus the witness also expressed interest in purchasing, Iseli reportedly admitted that there would be "about a pound of methamphetamine, about 2,000 fentanyl pills and heroin" inside the vehicle.
The subsequent search of the Lexus revealed an estimated 1.13 pounds of meth, 20 baggies of fentanyl pills containing 100 pills each, nearly 128 grams of heroin and 13.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Investigators also recovered a Ruger handgun with a high-capacity magazine, and a smaller gun capable of firing both .22-caliber long rifle cartridges as well as shotgun cartridges.
Iseli was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of meth, heroin and fentanyl, as well as two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and outstanding arrest warrants from the Springfield Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Iseli is next scheduled to appear before Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall Wednesday.
