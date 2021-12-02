The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a suspected Roseburg drug dealer Tuesday, alleging she was in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as “numerous” counterfeit oxycodone pills.
A detective spotted a vehicle known to belong to Kimberly Mae Briggs, 25, in the parking lot of the Abby’s Pizza on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday. Briggs had been on DINT’s radar as a known drug dealer throughout Douglas County and specifically in the Glide area, according to court documents.
Briggs exited the parking lot and headed east on Highway 138 East toward Glide when the detective pulled her over near milepost 7. During the traffic stop, Briggs told the detective that her driver’s license was suspended and she did not have insurance, according to court documents.
Another team member arrived and K-9 Trapper alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A bag found on the passenger floorboard was later found to contain numerous blue pills as well as two Ziploc bags containing suspected meth and heroin.
After transporting Briggs to the Douglas County Jail, Briggs reportedly told the detective that the blue pills were in fact fentanyl and had the “M30” stamp to make them appear as oxycodone pills.
Further investigation discovered approximately 49 grams of meth and 22 grams of heroin. Briggs also told the detective that “there should be around $3,000-$4,000” in her wallet, according to court documents.
Also discovered was a small notebook with names and “what appeared to be shorthand for types of drugs, along with prices of money either owed or the price of drugs,” the document concluded.
Briggs was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday and formally charged with unlawful possession of both meth and heroin, attempt to commit a Class A felony and two counts of attempt to commit a Class B felony. Bail was set at $500,000.
