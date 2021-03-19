The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two southern California men on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and delivery in Myrtle Creek on Wednesday night.
The arrests were part of a continuing investigation of drug trafficking into Douglas County.
DINT investigators were informed that a man they had previously under surveillance was returning to Douglas County, allegedly with a large amount of meth and heroin.
On Wednesday, a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted Jose Izar, 40, address unknown, in a vehicle near the exit 106 interchange heading north on Interstate 5. The car, a silver Nissan Sentra with California plates exited onto Weaver Road without making a complete stop.
During an ensuing traffic stop, another deputy identified the driver as Mark Scherer, 42, of Roseland, California. While a Myrtle Creek police officer engaged Izar with conversation, deputies ran a background check on Scherer while Roseburg Police Department K9 Trapper was deployed to search the sedan.
A court document states that as deputies searched Scherer, a pipe and a substance confirmed to contain amphetamines was discovered. When a deputy asked Scherer if there was any more meth in the car, he reportedly replied, "Yes." When asked how much, Scherer told the deputy, "a lot."
DINT officers seized approximately 4 pounds of meth along with an ounce of heroin.
Both Izar and Scherer were lodged in the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday and were released Thursday. Both cases were dismissed in Douglas County Circuit Court, according to a court document.
