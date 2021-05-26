The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two Roseburg men in the past week on suspicion of delivering various drugs in the Roseburg area.
On May 20, Duke Jordan Todd, 25, reached out to an undercover officer via social media asking if that person still was looking for some "black," or black tar heroin, according to court documents. The officer responded, asking how much it would cost for a "six pack," or six 1-gram baggies of the drug. After agreeing on the price, the two reportedly set up a meeting for the transaction.
As Todd was driving to a southeast Roseburg business to meet his customer, DINT detectives attempted a traffic stop in the area of Southeast Mill Street. Once Todd was in custody, K-9 Trapper alerted to the presence of narcotics in Todd's pickup, detectives said. Todd's passenger, Alexis Carstensen, was also detained, and the officer explained to both that they knew the pair was on their way to meet a customer to sell the drugs.
After explaining that both would receive a thorough search when being booked into the Douglas County Jail, Carstensen told the officer she had hidden the baggies inside her vagina. Carstensen reportedly retrieved the baggies and was released as a result of her cooperation.
Todd was arraigned Friday in Douglas County Circuit court and charged with one count each of unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Bail was set at $25,000.
Monday, detectives arrested another man near Walmart on Northwest Stewart Parkway on suspicion of possession and delivery of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
A detective received a tip from an informant that Jesse Lee Block, 27, might be selling those drugs. A DINT investigator spotted Block in the parking lot of Roseburg Marketplace. Shortly before 8 p.m., Block reportedly left the parking lot of Roseburg Marketplace and made his way toward Walmart, where a detective initiated a traffic stop.
Block, whose driving privileges were suspended on a misdemeanor level, immediately got out of the vehicle, according to a court document. A search of Block returned a large amount of cash, which Block reportedly claimed were from receiving a stimulus check.
After first refusing to let detectives search his vehicle, Block consented, and K-9 Trapper alerted on a black metal box attached to the bottom of the car on the driver's side. Further investigation revealed that inside the box was more than 31 grams of meth, nearly five grams of heroin and more than two grams of cocaine.
Block was lodged in the Douglas County Jail. After his arraignment Tuesday, bail was set at $500,000.
