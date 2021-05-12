Two people were arrested after the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a home near Sunnyslope Elementary School in Green Tuesday night.
Team investigators and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office had received a number of complaints of "obvious" drug activity at a home in the 2300 block of Cannon Avenue in Green, according to a report released Wednesday morning.
The home is approximately a block and a half from the entrance to the elementary school.
A "targeted" investigation by DINT indicated that both methamphetamine and heroin were reportedly being trafficked through the home.
While executing the search warrant, investigators discovered more than a quarter pound of meth, approximately 18 grams of black tar heroin, a small amount of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, cash, a firearm and "a substantial amount of evidence of distribution," the press release said.
Timothy Francis Bond, 43, of Roseburg, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of meth, delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Also arrested was Leah Bethany Wilkins, 42, of Roseburg, who also was lodged in the jail on suspicion of heroin possession and delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.
Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
