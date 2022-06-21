The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team had a very busy week last week. The drug investigators busted five illegal marijuana operations in Douglas County. Not only did they shut down the operations, but they also made several arrests as well.
According to a news release, DINT eradicated sites in Winston, Myrtle Creek and Roseburg.
Two of the sites were on Raleigh Drive outside of Winston. In the 600-block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. Investigators say they seized 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, along with several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, 25-year-old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia and 42-year-old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia were arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
In the 500-block of Raleigh Drive, detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. Detectives say they arrested the property owner, 43-year-old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600-block of Weaver Road in Myrtle Creek. In this case, detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants and approximately 311 lbs. of processed marijuana. Detectives say they discovered the suspects in this case had been diverting large amounts of water from adjacent BLM land. Detectives also say they seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence, which a serial number check showed it had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. Arturo Perez-Aguilar, 35, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Also in Myrtle Creek, detectives say they eradicated approximately 1,765 illegal marijuana plants from a location in the 1200-block of N. Old Pacific Highway.
In Roseburg, detectives say they located and eradicated 1,103 illegal marijuana plants at a residence in the 700-block of Buckhorn Road.
In many of these cases, DINT says the investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected.
