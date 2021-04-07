A Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detective dove into the South Umpqua River to seize a bag containing more than 1 pound of methamphetamine during an attempted traffic stop in Myrtle Creek on Tuesday.
DINT detectives had been monitoring Robert Paul Muniain, 60, of Oakdale, California, as part of an ongoing investigation when Muniain was spotted driving north on Interstate 5 near Myrtle Creek. Detectives, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, attempted to stop Muniain. He slowed but refused to stop initially, exiting the freeway into Myrtle Creek, a press release said.
As the pursuit crossed the bridge over the South Umpqua River, Muniain reportedly threw a bag out his vehicle window and into the river below before stopping.
DINT detective Matt Bird, fearing Muniain had tossed drugs into the river, raced down the riverbank and dove into the river once he spotted the bag floating on the surface. Bird was able to retrieve the bag before continuing to swim to the opposite side of the river, according to a court document. The meth inside the bag equaled more than 1 pound, which is far more than the personal use amount allowed by Oregon law. A typical addict uses an average of 1 gram of meth per day, the press release said.
Other than being wet and cold, Bird was uninjured.
Muniain was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of meth possession and delivery. Initial bail was set at $150,000 prior to Muniain's arraignment Wednesday. Further charges may be pending.
