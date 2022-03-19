The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team and drug detection K-9 Trapper made a pair of arrests during the past week yielding a large number of drugs and firearms.
On Tuesday, DINT investigators arrested a Springfield man in possession of 2,000 fentanyl pills in the parking lot of a truck stop in Rice Hill.
Friday, the team announced two more arrests involving Trapper.
As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Joseph Barbero, 51, of Roseburg, in the area of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. A search warrant on Barbero's vehicle uncovered approximately 363 grams of methamphetamine and two guns, as well scales, drug packaging and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Another search warrant on Barbero's home at the Lookingglass Apartments yielded 27 more guns, 74 pounds of green bud marijuana and a large amount of various drug paraphernalia.
Barbero, a convicted felon, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and formally charged with unlawful possession and delivery of meth, 29 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana.
The team and Trapper made another bust on Thursday, seizing nearly six pounds of meth from a car in the parking lot of a business on Gazely Bridge Road in Canyonville.
During that seizure, detectives arrested 40-year-old Louis Pacheco-Lopez of Medford and 22-year-old Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Beach, California, after Trapper alerted to the presence of narcotics in the mens' vehicle.
Both were lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of meth, as 6 pounds far exceeded Oregon's "personal use" violation amount.
