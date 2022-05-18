CANYONVILLE — A Grants Pass woman was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine charges during a traffic stop Tuesday in Canyonville.
Jessica Shoesmith, 42, was pulled over by a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy after Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detectives were given an anonymous tip that Shoesmith had traveled to Canyon Creek Road with the intention of making a sale, according to a court document.
When Shoesmith noticed a Sheriff's Office cruiser posted on the road, she reportedly made a U-turn and attempted to get back onto Interstate 5 via the southbound onramp. Shoesmith was pulled over prior to the freeway onramp, the court document states, and consented to a search of her vehicle, a tan Nissan Altima.
During the search, K-9 Trapper alerted to the presence of narcotics near the rear passenger side door. A search of the car revealed a plastic bag containing approximately 28 grams of a substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
A further search of the Altima uncovered an ArmorAll container which contained another plastic bag containing 224 grams of meth.
After the search, Shoesmith reportedly told investigators that the meth was for personal use, which far exceeds Oregon's Measure 110 personal use limit of 2 grams or less.
Shoesmith was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, manufacturing and attempted delivery of meth. After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, bail was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.