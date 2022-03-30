The Douglas Interagency Narcotics team, with the help of a confidential informant and drug detection K-9 Trapper, seized 90 grams of methamphetamine in the arrest of a 60-year-old Roseburg man.
The informant notified narcotics investigators that Randolf Lee Phillips had been selling meth in the county, and on Tuesday, was believed to be arranging deals in the front parking lot of Walmart on Northwest Stewart Parkway, according to statements in a court document.
Phillips was believed to be selling the drugs from a blue 1991 Ford Econoline van. A detective arrived in the parking lot, pulled up next to the suspect van in an unmarked patrol car and approached Phillips through the driver's side window of the van. When Phillips agreed to exit the van, the detective reported a plastic bag of suspected meth falling onto the side doorstep of the van.
Drug detection K-9 Trapper alerted to additional narcotics possibly being located in the van, and investigators recovered a brown bag containing multiple smaller baggies of meth. All told, Phillips was believed to be in possession of more than 90 grams of the drug, along with digital scales, cash and other drug paraphernalia.
Phillips was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and after his arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, he was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of meth. Bail was set at $500,000.
