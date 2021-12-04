The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team made its third arrest in a week, nabbing a Roseburg man Thursday suspected of selling heroin in the Roseburg area.
The team was surveilling 65-year-old Norbert Huntley, believing he had been selling heroin locally. Huntley was followed from Roseburg to Eugene, and on the drive back from Eugene, Huntley was driving in excess of 80 mph when he was pulled over by a marked law enforcement vehicle, according to a court document.
During the traffic stop, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Trapper searched the exterior of Huntley’s vehicle and reportedly responded to the presence of narcotics.
A search of Huntley’s vehicle uncovered approximately 3.1 grams of what later tested positive to be heroin, as well as more than 26 grams of methamphetamine.
During an investigation that began in November, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team had a confidential informant twice successfully purchase heroin from Huntley, according to court documents.
Norbert was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and formally arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Friday. Norbert faces charges of unlawful possession of both meth and heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, attempt to commit a Class B felony as well as two separate charges for driving while suspended. Bail was set at $500,000, as well as completing unserved jail sentences for previous driving while suspended convictions.
