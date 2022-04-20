AZALEA — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team celebrated 4/20 differently than others Wednesday, announcing the seizure of four high-end vehicles and more than 1,700 marijuana plants during a raid Monday evening on a rural property near Azalea.
An additional 23.5 pounds of processed marijuana were also taken as a result of the search warrant execution.
Among the cars found at the scene were a BMW X6, a Maserati, a Range Rover and a Bentley, and all had forged VIN tags. Authorities say all four cars were stolen out of Florida, throwing a new twist into the string of illegal marijuana growing operations throughout southern Oregon over the past year.
"The fact they were all stolen from clear across the country indicates a level of sophistication that is well above the average criminal activity," the narcotics team said in a press release Wednesday. "This is another example of the rise in crime we have seen here in our communities, brought here by the criminal organizations that are here for the purpose of growing illegal marijuana."
Monday's raid is added to a laundry lists of busts by narcotics teams and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency through Jackson, Josephine and Douglas counties over the past two years.
"The scale of these operations is unlike anything we have ever seen before and they are destructive to our communities," the narcotics team said in Wednesday's release. "Douglas County is committed to pushing back against these illegal activities and restoring our long-held standards."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.