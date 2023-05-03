The city of Roseburg is seeking public input on proposed regulations that would restrict public camping within city limits.
The city has posted the proposed regulations at bit.ly/3NylZxE and scheduled the matter for discussion at the next City Council meeting, to be held Monday night.
“We are trying to balance people’s human need to sleep and stay warm and dry with the public’s expectations to use public spaces as intended,” City Manager Nikki Messenger said in a posting on the city website.
There are more than two dozen restrictions being proposed. Messenger said the proposed restrictions were based in large part on the results of an online survey the city conducted. The survey showed that the sites people felt most strongly about not allowing public camping were downtown and in residential and retail districts.
One of those restrictions would prohibit camping anywhere on public property during the day, meaning anyone camping must move their belongings each morning.
The hours of prohibited camping would be adjusted for the seasons — beginning with 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer — and may be suspended for severe weather or when necessary to respond to someone’s disability or unique circumstances.
The proposed regulations would also prohibit public camping any time at the Stewart Park duck pond, Gaddis Park or near the Umpqua River; limit the size of any individual camp to 10-feet by 10-feet; and prohibit people from erecting structures by using plywood, wood materials, pallets or other materials.
The proposed regulations are intended to abide by court rulings and state legislation that seek to regulate public camping while protecting the rights of the unhoused.
The federal court rulings prohibit criminal penalties for people sitting, sleeping or lying outside on public property when they cannot obtain housing or shelter elsewhere. The state legislation requires all city laws regulating public camping to be “objectively reasonable” and codifies how cities must provide notice and store property when removing established campsites on public property.
Local governments across Oregon have until July 1 to update statutes to comply with the legislation.
Roseburg City Attorney Jim Forrester said local governments are putting together a variety of restrictions, based on their own specific situations. Complying with the court rulings and legislation is a moving target, he said, and many are expected to be challenged in court.
Those challenges, and court decisions in connection with them, will likely prompt local governments to adjust their restrictions, Forrester said.
Roseburg City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, to discuss the proposed restrictions and hold a first reading of the ordinance. A second and final reading is tentatively set for the next City Council meeting, scheduled for May 22.
