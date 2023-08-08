Rick Sciapiti was awarded a Purple Heart in 1968 after being wounded during a helicopter resupply mission in Vietnam.
Sciapiti is the commander of Chapter 147 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Veterans Advisory Committee Member and works with Douglas County commissioners to provide a veteran’s perspective through an advisory role.
The Purple Heart was originally created by George Washington in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit” and is the oldest military decoration still in use. Purple Heart Day, first observed Aug. 7, 2014, honors members of the U.S. Armed Services who were wounded or killed in combat with a declared enemy of the U.S.
Douglas County proclaimed Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day at a recent commissioners meeting.
Sciapiti recommends folks to take time and reflect on the sacrifices made by those 300 Douglas County residents who have Purple Hearts.
“There are those that have injuries beyond comprehension, there are those that have injuries that are unseen and then there are those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Sciapiti said. “I’m fortunate. I walked away from my injuries and I still have repercussions but I’m alive today unlike so many that I served with that were killed.”
In return of the county’s proclamation of Purple Heart Day, Sciapiti handed commissioners a plaque declaring Douglas County a Purple Heart County.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said this will remind citizens and travelers of the sacrifices local veterans have made for the country.
“We honor all veterans and appreciate all veterans but these Purple Heart veterans have given just a little bit of a higher price had they been wounded defending our country and in some cases they’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Freeman said. “Having the public remember the sacrifice of veterans and specifically those that have been injured or killed protecting all of us is an important thing.”
Freeman’s close work with veterans means he plans to personally thank recipients of the medal in honor of the day.
“I’m very fortunate that I get to work directly with veterans virtually every day, so I will certainly take the time to seek out some of those veterans that have Purple Hearts and thank them personally for their sacrifice and their service,” Freeman said.
Sciapiti has also been involved in facilitating the upcoming restoration of the Douglas County Veterans Memorial, which will include the addition of a Purple Heart memorial.
“Douglas County has always honored veterans and Douglas County puts high esteem into those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, really, those that are on the war memorial in front of the courthouse,” Sciapiti said. “So being a Purple Heart County, for me being a Purple Heart recipient, really the true heroes in this case are those that gave their lives for the country and so the county is acknowledging them. It’s more of a formality but it also really does cut deep into the hearts of lots of people.”
Freeman said with the courthouse Veterans Memorial being refreshed, the timing to issue the proclamation of the observance of Purple Heart Day and the appointment of Douglas County as a Purple Heart County just made sense.
“To me and the other commissioners, we are very fortunate here in Douglas County that we have a very high percentage of veterans amongst the population,” Freeman said. “Personally, being around these veterans and trying to find ways to honor and serve them is quite rewarding. They are very grateful for the work that we do and they express that appreciation regularly and they’re just a great group of people to look for ways to help.”
The next event celebrating veterans in Douglas County will be the 68th annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, which Freeman called the “best parade in Oregon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.