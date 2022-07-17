Libraries across the county will get some help with staffing, thanks to a grant from the Douglas County Commissioners.
The $85,800 grant was awarded to the Douglas County Library Association, a nonprofit organization that formed after the closure of the Douglas County Library system in 2017. Seven libraries in the county, of which 11 are members of the DCLA, have representation on the board.
All 11 will receive an equal portion of the grant which, according to Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, states “funds shall be used exclusively for funding the employment of one librarian/clerk for each of the eleven libraries.”
“Each library has a different staffing situation so some may hire a new intern, some will be hiring a library director for the first time, while others may want to add hours for their staff — or some combination of all those,” Lisa Sabol, DCLA president, said.
Each library had paid staff up until the county ceased management, but Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Glendale have run solely off volunteers since the system’s closure.
The grant covers 10 hours a week at $15 an hour for a full year in Canyonville, Drain, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Reedsport, Riddle, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla. Glendale hired a new library director the moment they were informed of the grant, as they hope to build on the work of former volunteer staff.
“We hope that the grants will reduce the reliance on volunteers who are really doing more than their share of unpaid work at the libraries,” Sabol said. “We also hope that having help with staff expenses will encourage libraries to expand programming that requires staff hours and that they will be able to increase the number of hours libraries are open.”
Sabol credits DCLA treasurer Bette Keehley with much of the work associated with the grant. Not only was she the one who handled most of the application and communication with the county, she also disbursed the $7,800 checks to all 11 locations.
“I asked for some money, some support basically, specifically for staffing,” Keehley said. “We’ve been running on volunteers. Most of our volunteers are older and they are getting tired and we are finding that we are having a bit of burnout. It’s become quite a problem.”
Keehley calculated these hours based off some of the stipulations required of becoming a public library. She was the one who applied for Oakland’s public library status, where she said she would meet their staffing requirement by hiring one paid staff member for 10 hours a week and over the next three to five years, build up to the required 20 hours.
Now, with a paid person at each branch, those libraries can apply for public library status, which will give them access to state funds they could not get any other way.
Commissioner Boice said the monies were made available thanks to state and local COVID-19 fiscal recovery funds. The hope, he said, is that the money will “help continue the effort of making library services available and accessible in every city in Douglas County.”
“We have always been supportive of community and city efforts to reopen and operate our local libraries,” Boice said. “This was a minimal ask that supported our local libraries and we had recovery funding available to help.”
Keehley said the healing relationship between the DCLA and the county has really helped. There was a lot of hard feelings after the system’s closure, she said, but now both groups are able to come together to help libraries in our communities.
Though Boice said this was a one-time grant, both Keehley and Sabol hope that if they can show the impact the grant has had on these libraries, this might not be a one-time deal.
“This, absolutely, is not recurring funding from the county. If we wanted to request more money from the county, we should do that by proving that we need it and that we have used this money that they have granted us now for what it was granted for,” Keehley said. “We are really hoping that if we do what we said we were going to do and we can prove to them that we do what we say we will do, I feel that (the county) will be really cooperative with us if we request again.”
comment
This is a good use of county funds. Libraries are an important part of any community, providing access to books, learning, computers and the internet to everyone, regardless of their income.
I'd much rather see kids hanging out at the library than hanging out at the skate park or standing in parking lots smoking. Kids who hang out at the library usually turn out well.
