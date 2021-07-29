Douglas County continues to experience a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases with its daily rate growing.
On Tuesday Douglas County surpassed its previous single-day record for newly reported COVID-19 cases with a total of 56 new positive cases and two presumptive cases.
The previous record was on February 11, with 44 cases reported in a single day.
The case number remained high Wednesday with 44 new positive cases and five presumptive cases reported.
As of Wednesday, 24 county residents were receiving hospital care — 20 locally and four out of the area. Of the 24 hospitalized, only one person was vaccinated, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team.
The number of daily hospitalizations was the highest recorded since December 10, 2020, when 21 residents received hospital care due to COVID-19 complications.
Currently, DPHN is monitoring 287 residents in isolation, as well as another 272 contacts in quarantine in Douglas County.
This comes as the delta variant becomes the dominant strain throughout much of the country. The delta mutation, which was initially discovered in India and first detected in the United States in April, accounts for 83% of new coronavirus cases in the United States, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The delta variant has been shown to spread much faster, especially among communities with lower vaccination rates.
Vaccination opportunities will continue throughout Douglas County in the following weeks.
Aviva Health will continue offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinic site at 4221 Northeast Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone 12 and over can get the vaccine.
In addition, mobile units from Aviva will be set up at the upcoming Douglas County Fair.
Additional pop-up vaccine clinics hosted by the Douglas County Tiger Team can be found at various festivities and events throughout the county and anyone 18 and over is welcome to get the vaccine. No registration is required.
[ohmy] Who would have imagined?!
