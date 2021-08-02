The Douglas County Fair is days away, but the deadline to buy carnival wristbands is even closer.
Due to the extremely high demand for the wristbands, the bands will only be sold until 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 — or until they run out.
Wristbands can be purchased online at www.douglasfairgrounds.or.us, or at the fairground offices at 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg.
Ciera Keith, the business and administrative coordinator, said wristbands will not be offered during the fair, which runs from Aug. 4-7, as originally planned.
"We want to ensure that those of you who have pre-purchased wristbands get the full value of buying a wristband," Keith said.
Bracelets are $29 and include unlimited rides until 10 p.m. and two free games.
(1) comment
SHAME on them for waiting till the DAY BEFORE to announce this. How many TEENS are not going to know they can't show up and get one. :(
