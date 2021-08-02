170812-nrr-fridayfair-04 (copy)

Trevor Knox, right, and Charles Anderson, both of Roseburg, go for a ride on the Cliff Hanger ride at the Douglas County Fair in 2017.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo/

The Douglas County Fair is days away, but the deadline to buy carnival wristbands is even closer.

Due to the extremely high demand for the wristbands, the bands will only be sold until 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 — or until they run out.

Wristbands can be purchased online at www.douglasfairgrounds.or.us, or at the fairground offices at 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 

Ciera Keith, the business and administrative coordinator, said wristbands will not be offered during the fair, which runs from Aug. 4-7, as originally planned.

"We want to ensure that those of you who have pre-purchased wristbands get the full value of buying a wristband," Keith said.

Bracelets are $29 and include unlimited rides until 10 p.m. and two free games.

Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kungfuricky
Kungfuricky

SHAME on them for waiting till the DAY BEFORE to announce this. How many TEENS are not going to know they can't show up and get one. :(

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.