Semis paraded Rainier Amusements’ fair rides into the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Monday morning in preparation for the Douglas County Fair. Purple, grey, pink, blue and green "Dumbo" rides pointed toward food booths advertising fresh-squeezed lemonade and queso-loaded potato chips.
Mounds of plastic bags stuffed with jumbo plushies rested on the asphalt waiting to be hung up for lucky future prize winners who can pop enough balloons.
Attendees looking to take a trip to the Western world can snatch a photo at Buffalo Bill’s Photo Emporium, fully stocked with enough fringe for the whole family.
Charlene and Steve Bennett have run the booth since 1979, and had the helping hands of Sotero Gonzalez, as the three completed its finishing touches.
“It’s a family business, we love seeing the families and customers come by,” Bennett said. “We have people come back, even 30 years later, people come back each year for a photo.”
If scrambling a funnel-cake-filled stomach on rides is too much to handle, consider strolling through the livestock for sights of hefty hogs and beefy steers.
Ciara Seal, 15, is in her first year of raising pigs. Her motivation came from wanting to be more involved with her school, Douglas High School, and FFA.
“I’m excited to see what happens with (Oscar),” Ciara said, standing with her legs around him. “There’s a lot of learning, like what shampoos and soaps to use.”
Oscar scooted to the front of his pen, “He probably thinks he’s getting a treat,” Dakota Seal, Ciara’s mom, said. She keeps a stash of watermelon in her bag — his favorite.
Chalkboard signs dangling on tweed exhibited names like Lulu, Apollo, Ranger, Shadow, Meatball and Curlyfrie — as the pigs rolled in hay near a placard reading “You had me at bacon.”
“They can bond with a person, like a big ‘ol dog,” Eden Cranston, 15, said. “They’re playful, carefree, I like their personality.”
Her two sizeable black pigs, Thor and Nim-Nem, leaned against the pen walls nearly cuddling one another. Nim-Nem’s name refers to Nimrod from “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” one of her favorite movies, and its meaning is a suitable match for his silly character.
“Thor really likes green apples. One time I had a green apple in my pocket and he chased after me with his mouth wide open,” Eden said.
This is Eden’s third year participating and has been preparing since Saturday. She loves the community it brings forth.
“Everyone helps each other, but is also respectful of each other,” she said. “It’s not just about the money, but it’s a big part of it.”
Between wrangling snorting pigs for bath time and loading brawny cows onto industrial scales for weigh-ins, the 4-H and FFA members had their hands full.
Children 12 and under have free admission every day — adults are $10 — costs include viewing of all entertainment such as Challenge of Champions Bull Riding and a concert from Brewers Grade Band on Wednesday. Other artists will perform throughout the week with Craig Morgan on Thursday, 38 Special on Friday and Neal McCoy on Saturday.
Fairgrounds parking is $10. Shuttle buses will run each hour and half-hour between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., picking up at Roseburg High School and the First Student bus lot in Green between.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.