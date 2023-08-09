Squealing swine, bellowing steers and bleating goats accompanied by their exhibitors arrived at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Sunday to compete in 4-H and FFA showings held throughout the week.
By Tuesday morning, all animals had been checked by a vet and weighed in. Hay-lined stalls outside the Beef Ring, where cattle is shown, housed beef and dairy cattle of all shapes, sizes and colors — complete with flapping ears and wiggling noses. Swine inhabited the barn just beside the cattle, where handlers were busy trading out old hay for fresh lining and walking their pigs, utilizing long tapping tools to guide their animals to their pens.
With almost a full week of events to prepare for at the fair, local 4-H members were preoccupied with perfecting their showmanship skills and polishing up their animal’s appearance.
Douglas County has over 650 students enrolled in 4-H programs who gain hands-on knowledge of animal husbandry, market selling and more through their participation.
This year is 11-year-old Sierra Cook’s second time competing as a 4-H member at the fair but the Cook family are no strangers to animal showmanship. Sierra is one of 10 siblings, five brothers and four sisters, most of whom have been, or are currently, members of 4-H. This year two of her brothers are showing steers and three of her sisters are showing swine right alongside her.
Sierra said her swine Margo is on the short side, so she doesn’t anticipate a stellar result from this year’s competitions. Despite keeping her expectations low, she said she has fun caring for her animal and she still hopes to bring home some ribbons for both herself and Margo.
“I enjoy being able to take care of the pigs and having the responsibility and coming here and having fun and showing my animal off,” Sierra said. “Last year I got second place in showmanship so I want to do that again.”
A core value of 4-H is to allow youth interested in agriculture, agribusiness and agriscience to “learn by doing,” as the 4-H motto states. Sierra said she took some lasting lessons from her competition in 2022.
“Last year I learned that my pig needed to eat more,” Sierra said. “She only weighed 208 last year and so my pig’s a little on the heavier side this year, which is okay because that’s more money for me and more money to go for my next year’s pig so I found out that they need to eat more.”
Ethan Payne, 18, is showing a white Charolais steer named Snowy. This is his fifth and final year competing in 4-H events and he said his former years entering steers weren’t as smooth-sailing as this season has been for him. Weighing in at 1,625 pounds, Payne said Snowy is the second largest steer at this year’s events, with the largest weighing only five pounds more. Snowy’s demeanor is much more relaxed compared to Payne’s former steers.
“Last year I didn’t get to compete, I got kicked out. My steer last year drug me around a lot and it was really wild. He barely liked me and he didn’t like anybody else so a lot is different about this year,” Payne said. “I actually made it and it’s a lot better. He’s doing a lot better and we’ll actually get to show and sell this year. Last year, I was pretty disappointed to watch them sell. I got mine sold privately, not at the fair.”
Payne’s last five years competing in 4-H events have taught him numerous lessons. The first year he competed, two people had to hold the steer at all times. The next year was impacted by COVID, so the steer he raised was judged by a video submission provided by Payne. In his third year of events, his steer performed well at the fair, weighing in at 1,475 pounds. Last year’s steer was wild right out of the trailer, leading to a disqualification. Payne said these years of experience have taught him to embrace failure in order to grow from it.
“I would say I had to learn a lot from the failures of the past years,” Payne said. “It wasn’t a lack of work but it was just the wrong steer to get and this just teaches you to come back from your failures. I’m just happy to be here this year because a lot of kids don’t realize what it’s like to not be here.”
Payne said 4-H has helped him reframe failure as a learning opportunity. He said he’s excited to be back at the fair and looks forward to his final time showing a steer.
“You try your hardest and if you don’t make it, you’ve got to learn from your failures,” Payne said. “I would say this really teaches you some hard work, to come off of a failure and then just to be back here with some success, hopefully.”
Livestock events at the fair will continue until 4 p.m. Saturday, concluding with the 4-H and FFA Rotary Junior Livestock Auction in the Beef Ring.
