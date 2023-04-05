Fire service agencies in Sutherlin, Lookingglass, Elkton, Tenmile, Canyonville and Winston-Dillard were among 76 local recipients across Oregon to receive new type 3, type 6 or water tender vehicles as part of a $25 million Engine Program from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
Type 3, type 6 and water tender vehicles are fire engines used for wildland firefighting.
The engine program is part of the Fire Marshal's Response Ready Oregon initiative, launched in 2021, an initiative formed to prepare for, prevent and respond to wildfires. Funding for the program was made possible through Senate Bill 762, an Oregon wildfire omnibus bill passed the same year.
Fire districts in Canyonville, Lookingglass, Tenmile and Winston-Dillard will receive water tender vehicles, which, according to the National Park Service, are used to bring large amounts of water to remote locations during wildland firefighting.
Elkton Rural Fire Protection District will receive a type 6 vehicle, an initial attack wildland engine with a minimum pump capacity of 30 gallons per minute. The Sutherlin Fire Department will receive a type 3 vehicle, another wildland engine with a minimum pump capacity of 150 gallons per minute.
The State Fire Marshal anticipates that the vehicles will begin to be delivered in 2023, and through the first two quarters of 2024.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
