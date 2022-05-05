GLIDE — The educational forest in Glide was filled with learning and laughter Thursday as fifth grade students from across Douglas County took part in the Douglas County Forestry Tour.
It was the 59th time the forestry tour was held, although there was a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“It was super important to get this event back, for students to have exposure to education on forestry and natural resources,” said Alicia Christiansen, assistant professor for the Oregon State University Extension Service and organizer of the event.
The forestry tour is a three-day event, which started Wednesday and will conclude Friday. Each day students from local schools are brought to the site to learn about forestry and natural resources. Each school will get one day to do the various activities.
Christiansen called the forestry tour a generational experience.
“We hear from parents and teachers that they’ve gone through this event when they were little,” she said.
But although some had already been through the forestry tour, where students learn about wildlife, archaeology, forest products, tree identification, forest management, fire management and fisheries there was a new element this year — tree planting.
Christiansen received a grant from the Society of American Foresters which helped buy trowels and install a large planter box on site. Students learned how to plant trees and each student was sent home with a Douglas Fir seedling to plant with their families, which were donated by the Oregon Women in Timber.
Tree planting was part of the afternoon activities, which also included students operating a cross-cut saw, choker race and pulp toss. During the first portion of the day, students rotated to different stations.
“I liked when they started the fire and I liked seeing the fish,” Glide Elementary School student Blake Miller said. “I’m a hunter and a fisher. I learned that we can prevent fires by making fire breaks and taking aways oxygen, fuel and heat.”
The fire Blake is referring to is one that is created on a model scale by the Douglas Forest Protective Association to show students the different methods that are used to put out a fire, such as helicopters, bulldozers and people putting in fire lines.
Roseburg’s Sunnyslope Elementary School student Kyle Springs said the event was a lot of fun, but his favorite station included learning about wildlife.
Students were able to see the different scat, furs, feathers and skulls of animals native to Douglas County at the wildlife station.
More than 20 community partners helped make the event possible, from private businesses to agencies to nonprofits to county government and Oregon State University.
“Our community partners have a lot of knowledge to share,” Christiansen said. “It’s a unique opportunity for students to absorb this knowledge.”
