Members of the Douglas County law enforcement and first responder communities lined the sidewalks on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn Tuesday morning, saluting as the "End of Watch" was called for six of their fallen brethren.
"Officer Donald DeSues, Roseburg Police Department, End of Watch Aug. 7, 1959.
"Special Deputy Ronald H. Terwilliger, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch July 23, 1985.
"Corporal Virgle D. Knight Jr., Douglas County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch July 23, 1985.
"Sergeant Gerald G. Chirrick, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch July 23, 1985.
"Deputy Morris L. Taylor, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch Sept. 14, 2002.
"Deputy S. Allen Burdic, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch March 11, 2021."
Seven members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Honor guard lobbed three volleys as part of a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of Taps.
The ceremony came after two members of the Honor Guard, Lt. Brad O'Dell and Cpl. Collin Snyder, traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the National Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
"This was an experience I'll never forget," O'Dell, the commander of the DCSO Honor Guard, said of attending the event in the nation's capitol. "There were moments from being back there that will stick with me forever. Some that made me cry and sad for those who have lost family members."
O'Dell and Snyder represented Douglas County in particular to honor Burdic, who died one year ago as the result of injuries suffered in the line of duty in 1980. O'Dell carried Burdic's handcuffs both as a tribute to the fallen deputy but also to represent his widow, Erlah, who was unable to attend.
On Aug. 12, 1980, Burdic responded to a reported shooting at the Nutshell Tavern in Myrtle Creek. Some time in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, Burdic located the suspect, Jack Flack, at a gravel turnout north of the Myrtle Creek Bridge near Interstate 5. Flack opened fire on Burdic, striking him twice. He then stole the deputy’s patrol car. As the suspect left in the stolen patrol car, he ran over Deputy Burdic’s legs.
Burdic sustained serious injuries from the gunshot wounds, including from a bullet that injured his spine. He developed a limp and was partially paralyzed in one arm after the incident. The injuries prevented his return to his position as a deputy, and he medically retired from the sheriff’s office in 1982.
Deputy Burdic's name was etched into the Douglas County Law Enforcement Memorial monument in front of the courthouse April 30, joining the five others who either lost their lives in the line of duty or as a result of injuries suffered while serving the residents of Douglas County.
"It is important to us to remember that there were five others who lost their lives as well, and it's important for us to remember their families."
While in Washington, D.C., Snyder and O'Dell sought out all six names of Douglas County's fallen officers on a memorial wall and made etchings of each of those names to pass on to surviving family members.
The trip was also an opportunity to both bond with officers from across the nation and pay tribute to their fallen as well.
"We're all there with the same mission: to honor the sacrifice that has been made," O'Dell said. "There is a bond, a relationship that exists because of the nature of the work that we do."
The trip was made possible in part by funding from the Douglas County Law Enforcement Association and proceeds from Oregon's Fallen Public Safety Officer Memorial license plate.
