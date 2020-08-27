A riverfront home on 5 acres was put up for sale last month in Roseburg. In previous years, the process of showings and negotiations could take months.
Not this year, though. Instead, Victoria Hawks of Hawks & Co. Realtors sold it within 22 hours.
Several factors have impacted the red-hot Douglas County housing market this year: the continuation of a four-year trend of limited houses for sale, low interest rates on home loans and the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the local housing market is more competitive than ever.
Tim Smith, a realtor at Re/Max , has personally kept track of the housing market in Douglas County for the past 30 years. He said a historically low interest rate on a 30 year loan — averaging around 2.75% — and people moving in from larger cities has increased demand.
“Prices are going crazy. When demand is high and supplies are low, I guarantee prices are going up,” Smith said. “And we’re at an all-time low of homes for sale.”
In 2018, Smith said there were around 550 homes for sale in the area from Elkton to Riddle. In 2019, it stayed in the 400s, and then in January 2020 there were 443 homes available.
Last Thursday, Smith said there are a total of 281 homes for sale in the area, the lowest availability he’s ever seen. Previously, the all-time-low inventory was in March 2005, with 372 homes for sale.
“It’s really tough to find something for a buyer,” Smith said. He said he listed a home for around $269,000 the afternoon of Aug. 14 that had three offers before lunch Saturday, the lowest of which was at asking price.
Hawks said she has a similar demand, and the fastest turnaround so far was her 22 hour sale last month.
“We have 1.9 months of inventory and typically, we should have six months for people to have choices,” Hawks said. “It’s wonderful for sellers, but horrible for buyers.”
Many of these buyers, according to both realtors, are in search of open spaces with more opportunity to socially distance.
“I think COVID has scared some people in cities,” Hawks said.
Mark Thompson, who works at the U-Haul center on Northeast Stephens Street, said he personally hadn’t seen an increase of people moving to Roseburg, but confirmed U-Haul was offering a discounted rate for people moving to Portland and Seattle, hoping to replenish a shortage of moving truck rentals in those cities using Roseburg’s surplus.
Because of low interest rates, Smith said it’s a good time to buy a home if the price is reasonable.
Angel De La Cruz already lives in Roseburg, but he came to an open house held by Hawks & Co. Realtors this past weekend hoping to upgrade.
“If we do see a better home than where we live right now, we’ll buy it,” De La Cruz said.
Given the current housing market, and the ongoing pandemic, his options may be limited for the foreseeable future.
“There’s no quick solution to it," Smith said. "There’s not enough houses so that it’ll be solved quickly, and it’s probably going to get tighter throughout the year.”
