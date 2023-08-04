Douglas County is the newest community partner joining Oregon Health and Science University’s Bob and Charlee Moore Institute for Nutrition and Wellness in a statewide effort to end chronic disease through healthy food.
Currently, a network of regional hubs located in four Oregon communities are working to achieve local goals tied to the Nutrition Oregon Campaign’s vision. This will use the power of nutrition to end chronic disease for all, honing in on those at higher risk for experiencing health disparities.
Douglas County’s proposed goal is to have all babies by 2033 born at a healthy weight. According to the Oregon Healthy Authority, 64.3 babies per 1,000 born in Douglas County in 2021 had a low birth weight.
“The Nutrition Oregon Campaign’s ability to translate complex medical science into simple, practical community action is truly inspiring,” said Jessica Hand, executive director at Thrive Umpqua. “I love that Douglas County is joining a network of communities all striving to combat chronic disease in audacious way.”
In 2016, the OHSU Moore Institute started developing the campaign in Oregon. The goal is to combat the epidemic of chronic disease — providing capacity building, leadership development, resources, education and funding.
The Nutrition Oregon Campaign is rooted in science of developmental origins of health and disease. Insufficient access to quality nutrition and exposures to social inequities before and during pregnancy, and during the first years of life, increase human risk of developing chronic disease. This effects both current and future generations.
In May, Douglas County hosted a launch event at Aviva Health in Roseburg, bringing together nearly 40 people representing schools, health care, public health, nutrition education and community-based organizations interested in the campaign. Information from the event will lay the foundation for developing the hub and identifying key steps in reaching its goals.
Thrive Umpqua serves as the host organization to convene the Douglas County Nutrition Oregon Campaign hub with a local leadership team with key representatives, including Oregon State University Extension Service, United Community Action Network, Douglas Education Service District Take Root Parenting Connection, Health Care Coalition of Southern Oregon and Umpqua Community Veg Education Group.
“The Nutrition Oregon Campaign is a natural progression of the work Douglas County has done through the Blue Zones Project and Thrive Umpqua to improve community health,” said OHSU Moore Institute Director Leslie Myatt. “We are excited to welcome them and support their work.”
The Nutrition Oregon Campaign’s three other hubs are located in Western Treasure Valley, Klamath County and Yamhill County.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
