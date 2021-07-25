A Douglas County judge has been called into question after adjudicating criminal and domestic cases three months after his certification expired in April.
Jason Thomas, who has served as Douglas County's juvenile hearings referee, had his license lapse on April 10, however, he heard a number of cases, including daily criminal arraignments, until it was realized July 16 that his license had expired.
Thomas' recertification is currently under review by a committee of Douglas County bar-associated lawyers. If approved, it will move to the Oregon State Bar in Salem, where ultimately a chief justice of the Oregon State Supreme Court can offer final approval or denial.
Thomas could not be reached for comment.
Thomas has served Douglas County as a "pro tem" — translated from Latin to "for the time being" — since 2018 as the county's primary officer with juvenile cases. He has adjudicated juvenile detention, sheltering and placement hearings, as well as cases involving the Oregon Department of Human Services and foster care cases.
But he also has been responsible for criminal arraignments and domestic relations, including divorces and custody cases. It is possible that some of his rulings in those cases could be invalidated.
"We have to go back through some of those cases where he was strictly working as a pro tem," Douglas County trial court administrator Tom Maxwell said Wednesday. "We're taking motions and working with attorneys to try and get things back on track.
"It's going to be fine, but it's a headache," Maxwell said. "There are some hoops to jump through."
Erik Swallow, interim director of Umpqua Valley Public Defenders, said his office will be challenging some judgments in an effort to defend clients' rights.
"It's more than a clerical error, but less than a fatal error," Swallow said Thursday. "It's clear that there was a period of time that a judge was ruling on accused citizens when he didn't have the legal authority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.