MYRTLE CREEK — Jamiee Phillips, and her husband, Nathan, were born and raised in Douglas County. After meeting each other in 2019 through mutual friends, they were married just over two years later, and now own their own business in the town where Nathan grew up.
The two purchased the Taphouse, a bar in Myrtle Creek, when the opportunity came up for them to buy it from the previous owners last December. Jamiee Phillips, who grew up in Glide, had worked in the bar for nearly a year, and found that she fit right in to the community in Myrtle Creek.
“It’s been fun,” Nathan Phillips said. “Growing up here, I thought I knew a lot of people but now my wife knows way, way more people than I do, just by being a part of the community.”
The bar originally opened in 2020, but ownership changed hands quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a drop in business. Now, it’s changed hands again, but Nathan and Jamiee Phillips have no plans of leaving anytime soon.
“I come to work and I don’t feel like I’m working,” Jamiee Phillips said. “I’m just hanging out with people we know, locals, and getting to know everybody more.”
The Taphouse is located at 113 S. Main St. in Myrtle Creek, and is open from 2-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 2-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
