The Douglas County Museum has long held a special place for the region's residents.
Through their dedication and diligence, the staff and volunteers work daily to pay homage to the region and economic development of the Umpqua Valley through a multitude of displays and events. Each is meant to showcase everything from the fishing and timber industries to the farming and mining that has built the region into the thriving community we all share today.
In addition to modern peoples, the Douglas County Museum pays reverence to the native cultures, tribes and practices that make this region so unique and diverse.
For more than 3 1/2 years, James Davis has been the museum's director, though he began his tenure as a volunteer in 2009.
“Everybody needs to know the history of our county,” said Davis.
With 20,000 square feet of floor space and some limited exhibit areas, the Douglas County Museum is only able to display about 5% of the total collection at any given time.
Currently, a new display has taken shape to focus on the history of wine in Douglas County.
“The Umpqua Valley is where wine started in Oregon,” said Eric Winslow, who is behind the operations and exhibits for the Douglas County Museum. “We decided it was time to tell the story from pre-prohibition through today, and we want to tell the whole story.”
The wine exhibit begins with photographs of the Doerner family and continues with displays of early wine-making equipment including an early stem remover and wine press.
“If we don’t save our history who will? It’s our job to save our history," Winslow said. "We need to continue to collect the history as it relates to Douglas County.”
Located at 123 Museum Dr. in Roseburg, the museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum staff recommends at least one to three hours for the complete tour.
“Our Douglas County Museum is more than just a place to stop and look at ‘old things,’" Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress, the museum's liaison, said. "It is a monument to our living history. It represents our heritage and provides a sneak peek into a way of life and industry from yesteryear.”
Admission is free for members and those who are ages 0-4. Students 5-17 are $2, adults are $8 and seniors and veterans are $5.
The "Museum Mercantile," which is the museum's gift shop, offers the area’s leading source of books on Douglas County’s natural and cultural history. A wide range of Oregon souvenirs and other great gift items — including educational and historic toys — are also located here.
For more information or to volunteer at the Douglas County Museum of History and Natural History, visit umpquavalleymuseums.org or call 541-957-7007.
