The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 128 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, raising the total number of cases in the county to 11,939.
In its Monday report, the team announced the county’s 242nd death, an 81-year-old woman who was partially vaccinated who died Friday.
There were 32 positive and four presumptive cases reported Saturday, 29 such cases Sunday and 61 Monday.
Of the 36 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, 22 were being cared for locally and 14 out of the area. Of those 36, 29 were reportedly not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center Monday morning, there were four COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and another four in the progressive care unit. Of all patients at Mercy, 12% are those dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.
(6) comments
I received my booster shot today at the traveling clinic set up across the street from the Roseburg library. It was fast and easy. I never left my truck. Took a total of about 12 minutes which included the paperwork and 5 minutes of wait time after the shot was administered.
I was told by two different clinic workers that few people were getting vaccinated or their boosters. They said the majority of people wanted flu shots or Covid tests.
And another Covid death was reported in Douglas County today according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link), bringing the total to 243.
Douglas County’s per capita Covid deaths are over two times higher than the state average.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-10-19-2021.pdf
Again: this trend is our friend, but we need to continue to vaccinate, mask and distance where appropriate. Vulnerable people (and some who consider themselves invulnerable) will continue to sicken and die because we are negligent.
Speaking of negligence, versus competent responses: New Zealand, with a population of over five million, has had 28 deaths from COVID-19--total, since the beginning. The've had 2,099 cases, total. In a country about 50 times as large as Douglas County. Projecting their total deaths back to the population of our county, that would be approximately one-half of one single death--since the beginning of the pandemic.
Donovan, please correct your numbers in the headline and article. It's 242 deaths, not 142.
Thanks for fixing the typo!
The newspapers delivered to everyone's homes still says 142. This is like the fifth time the News-Review has reported the wrong number either for cases or for deaths, ALWAYS on the low side, NEVER on the high side.
Wouldn't it have been a surprise if they had mistakenly reported the deaths at 342 instead of 142?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.